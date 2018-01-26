Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UK couple adore 'Aussie mateship'

Australia Day Citizenship ceremony - Maxine Glen and Peter Clarke.
Australia Day Citizenship ceremony - Maxine Glen and Peter Clarke. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

SIX years ago, Maxine Glen and Peter Clarke packed their bags and moved their lives half way across the world.

Originally from the UK, the couple of 10 years joined seven others to become Australian citizens at a ceremony held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre.

Ms Glen and Mr Clarke saw Australia as a world of opportunities where they could grow professionally after things "became stagnant" in the UK.

"I also love culture so I was excited about the cultural experience particularly the Aboriginal culture," Ms Glen said.

"There was plenty of opportunity here which we wanted to grab hold of."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The pair from Glenwood said after 14 months of preparation and 5.2kg of paperwork, they were ecstatic to be fellow Australians.

"The mateship is unique in Australia," Mr Clarke said.

"Everyone is so friendly and anyone will help you.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"We were broken down on the highway once and someone helped us and we wanted to reward them but they refused and just told us to pay it forward."

But their favourite thing about the sunny land down under?

"The people and the climate," Ms Glen said.

"We somehow manage to get through these summers."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  australia day citizenship ceremony fccommunity fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
11 fun things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

11 fun things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

There's an event that beer and barbecue enthusiasts will love.

AUS DAY AWARDS: Young runner's pride at award win

Young Sportsperson of the Year, Dylan Smith.

Dylan said he felt proud.

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

WATCH: Locals march to change Australia Day date

CHANGE THE DATE: Indigenous and non-Indigenous locals march in support of changing the date along Seafront Oval.

About 40 people attended the protest rally.

Local Partners