UK couple adore 'Aussie mateship'

SIX years ago, Maxine Glen and Peter Clarke packed their bags and moved their lives half way across the world.

Originally from the UK, the couple of 10 years joined seven others to become Australian citizens at a ceremony held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre.

Ms Glen and Mr Clarke saw Australia as a world of opportunities where they could grow professionally after things "became stagnant" in the UK.

"I also love culture so I was excited about the cultural experience particularly the Aboriginal culture," Ms Glen said.

"There was plenty of opportunity here which we wanted to grab hold of."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The pair from Glenwood said after 14 months of preparation and 5.2kg of paperwork, they were ecstatic to be fellow Australians.

"The mateship is unique in Australia," Mr Clarke said.

"Everyone is so friendly and anyone will help you.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"We were broken down on the highway once and someone helped us and we wanted to reward them but they refused and just told us to pay it forward."

But their favourite thing about the sunny land down under?

"The people and the climate," Ms Glen said.

"We somehow manage to get through these summers."