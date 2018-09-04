Ukulele club treasurer, aged 63, violently mugged by teen

A TEENAGER has admitted to the violent mugging of a 63-year-old woman outside the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens hall.

The victim, a treasurer of a ukulele club, had been collecting fees at the centre on Totness St prior to being kicked to the chest.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to one count of violent robbery.

He appeared in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday, where details of the cruel attack were heard.

The juvenile will be sentenced by Judge Gary Long today.

The court heard the teenager was checking for unlocked cars in the area around the hall in Torquay on February 27.

Crown Prosecutor Russell Hood said the boy stole a mobile phone and two wallets during his search.

The 63-year-old woman left the centre about 7pm.

She noticed the boy and a co-accused "acting suspiciously" near a bike path, causing her to fear for her safety.

"She hid behind a car," Mr Hood said.

"(The) defendant had seen the (woman) through the window of the Senior Citizens (hall) counting the money."

The teenager then approached the woman, questioning what she had in her possession before kicking her to the chest area twice.

The offender took the woman's bag of money and ran away.

The victim went back to the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens hall following the altercation and police were called.

The court yesterday heard that in a police interview, the teenager said he targeted the woman because he had seen her with the money.

Another person has also been charged over the violent robbery.

The co-accused's matters are still before the courts and have not been finalised.