Anton Cross and Caitlin Byrne arriving in style.
Alistair Brightman
ULTIMATE FORMAL GALLERY: 563 photos from the 2018 formals

Alistair Brightman
Cody Fox
by and
19th Nov 2018 1:26 PM

FOR some Year 12 graduates, a school formal is their first opportunity to truly get dressed-up.

Maybe it's their first time they've worn heels, worn a suit, or had to take a date somewhere.

A formal is a milestone symbolising a new chapter for graduates - the end of their schooling life which they have known for so long, and the beginning of new adventures.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is dedicated to capturing this moment in the lives of local students.

Our photographers have been busy playing paparazzi at the many formals being held across the region.

The students have absolutely stunned in their gowns and suits, perfectly accessorised with beaming smiles. 

Help us celebrate in the achievements of these young locals.

Maryborough State High

Aldridge High

St. James Lutheran College

Hervey Bay Special School

Urangan State High 

Maryborough Special School 

Riverside Christian College

Hervey Bay High

Xavier Catholic College

Fraser Coast Anglican College

