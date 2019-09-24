'Ultimate performance': Bay mum speechless after AGT win

WHAT A WINNER: Pole dancing perfomer and mum of three Kristy Sellars.

WHEN former Hervey Bay mum Kristy Sellars was announced as the winner of this year's Australia's Got Talent competition, she was speechless.

As her husband, Sam and her daughter, Rylie walked up on stage to join her, though, the emotions started to kick in.

"I thought I was going to hold it together until I saw this one," she said, looking at Rylie.

Just six months before the competition started, Kristy, now living in Ballarat, had given birth to her third child, lost 20kg and regained her strength.

Then she wowed the judges with her pole-dancing performances, which melded visual arts, physical strength and storytelling together to create a magical experience for the audience.

She made it through to the semi-final and then the grand final of the reality TV show.

Then on Sunday night, nine acts took to the stage to perform in what was a hotly-contested final, before four performers were chosen to go before the public vote.

The four remaining performers included pole artist Kristy, dancer Sienna Osborne, singing housewife Jennifer Anderson and schoolgirl singer Olina Loau.

The judges were effusive in their praise for Kristy's routine.

"That was the ultimate grand final performance," Lucy Durack said.

"What impressed me the most was you told this most beautiful and important story and you made us feel."

Nicole Scherzinger, of Pussycat Dolls fame, said Kristy made her feel proud to be a woman.

"You bring power and depth and meaning to pole-dancing," she said.

Shane Jacobson was also full of praise.

"Never stop what you're doing," he said.

"You do it with such power and yet you're happy to show us your emotions."

After 15 minutes of live voting, host Rikki-Lee Coulter announced Kristy as the winner of the competition.

Kristy, who is the founder of Physipole Studos, intends to use the $100,000 in prize money to create new shows for people to enjoy.

"I love the faces of kids and adults when they watch these performances," she said.

"Seeing them become completely immersed in another world where they can imagine and dream and be young again.

"I think we need more of this in the day and age we live in."

Her first two performances on the show have been viewed a combined 48 million times on Facebook.

Kristy said she had trained up to 12 hours a day in the past week, ahead of her performance.