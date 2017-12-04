Menu
Ulysses and Wide Bay Rodders gearing up for charity ride

Ulysses and Wide Bay Rodders hope to raise more than $10,000 for various charities at this year's Christmas charity ride.
Ulysses and Wide Bay Rodders hope to raise more than $10,000 for various charities at this year's Christmas charity ride. Valerie Horton
Jodie Callcott
by

THE Ulysses Club Fraser Coast and Wide Bay Rodders are gearing up for their annual Christmas charity ride on December 10.

Ulysses Club Fraser Coast Branch president Ros Rees said the event raised money for various charities.

"We've nominated a few charities, the Queensland CWA, Police Legacy, Ulysses Arthritis Foundation and Children's Hospital charity," she said.

"Lots of businesses are donating some great prizes like meal vouchers, tyres, whale watching trips, we're gathering quite a lot of great prizes.

 

CHRISTMAS RIDE: Paul Dorey, Ros Rees, Russell Parker and Chris Reeves.
CHRISTMAS RIDE: Paul Dorey, Ros Rees, Russell Parker and Chris Reeves. Jodie Callcott

Ms Rees said anyone with a motorcycle or a hot rod were welcome to join the ride which will leave from Maryborough.

"The ride's going to leave from the Brogla Theatre in Maryborough," she said.

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE CHRISTMAS RELATED ARTICLES>>

"The Wide Bay Rodders are going to supply breakfast, they're cooking bacon and egg burgers and there will be a coffee van there as well.

"We'll be gathering at 8.30am and will head off at 10am and ride to Hervey Bay and... end up at the Bay Central Tavern."

 

Fraser Coast Ulysses Club and Wide Bay Rodders set for charity ride.
Fraser Coast Ulysses Club and Wide Bay Rodders set for charity ride. Valerie Horton

Ms Rees said Bay Central Tavern will host a show and shine for the participating hot rods and motorcycles.

"Bay Central Tavern are donating $100 prizes and there will be a Santa's choice prize, so that could be a bike or a car," she said.

"There will be a monster a raffle with many great prizes that have been donated by local businesses."

 

Santa and Ben Robins.
Santa and Ben Robins. Valerie Horton

Ms Rees said anyone can buy raffle tickets on the day either at the Brogla Theatre in Maryborough before the ride leaves, or the Bay Central Tavern, Hervey Bay, from 11.30am.

For information, contact Ros Rees on 0432900917.

Topics:  charity ride fcchristmas hervey bay hervey bay independent maryborough ulysses motorcycle club wide bay rodders

