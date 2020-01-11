Umpires call play on new cricket competition

A Grade Cricket – Cavaliers (Fielding) v Bushrangers (Batting) – John Kosmitis attempts knocks the bails off in an attempted run-out.

CRICKET : Fraser Coast cricket returns this afternoon to Maryborough and Hervey Bay with the commencement of a new Fraser Coast Cricket competition.

A 40-over, eight team competition will have four Hervey Bay and four Maryborough teams battle it out over seven rounds before semi-finals and a final.

It has been a truncated season for Fraser Coast, with locals playing in Bundaberg’s Rum City Intra Cup for Maryborough United and Hervey Bay Royals.

Meanwhile a local competition was held, won by Australs prior to Christmas.

The new competition includes two Bushranger teams, Brothers Shamrocks, Australs, Tinana, Cavaliers, Cavnish and Past Grammars.

Maryborough and Hervey Bay will both host two matches each weekend.

The first round will start with Newtown Oval playing host to Australs and Past Grammars on oval one while Tinana and Brothers Shamrocks will play on oval two.

In Hervey Bay, Bushranges Blue will play Cavaliers on Keith Dunne Oval while Bushrangers Gold will battle against Cavnish.

All matches will start at 12.30pm.