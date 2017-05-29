Unattended candle almost burns down family home

A CANDLE almost destroyed a family's home in Scarness.



The smoke detectors inside the unit were not working when the flame fire broke out Saturday night.

Torquay Fire Station acting station officer Malcolm McKay said nobody was hurt, but the situation could have been worse.

"People need to ensure they have working smoke alarms, and not leave candles unattended," Mr McKay said.



"Had the smoke detectors been working in this situation, it would have notified the family of the flame when it was still reasonably small."



Minor damage was caused to the unit's interior.