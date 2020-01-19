Menu
Unauthorised trailer use pulls man to court

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
19th Jan 2020 8:34 AM
A URANGAN business owner watched his company’s CCTV footage over the internet while a man tried to use one of his trailers without permission.

The Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard last week how Brett Andrew Maconachie walked a trailer out of the premises, about 3.45am on November 26.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman said Maconachie removed the trailer from the premises and left it about 50m down the road.

Sgt Ruddiman said the businessman received a notification that someone had entered the property.

He then watched the events unfold online.

The owner went to the scene and fitted a portable camera to the trailer to see if anyone returned to take it.

Sgt Ruddiman said Maconachie was picked up on the footage but never hooked up the trailer.

“The defendant fully co-operated with police and he never took it any further than that,” he said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge responded by saying Maconachie never took it more than the 50m he had already moved it.

Mr Guttridge took Maconachie’s guilty plea and lack of criminal history into account when sentencing.

A fine of $400 was imposed and now conviction was recorded.

