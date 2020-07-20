‘Unavoidable’: 700,000 rego notices sent late

A BUREAUCRATIC bungle is being blamed for a whopping 700,000 vehicle registration notices being sent out late this month.

It comes as amid claims that registration notices from months prior weren't being sent out on time, with at least one man fined nearly $1,000 while claiming to have never received a renewal notice.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has admitted that notices for vehicle renewals due in July were late, but was adamant most people received their notices before the one-month deadline.

"Vehicle registration renewal notices to about 700,000 customers with registration due in July were briefly delayed," a department spokeswoman said.

"This was due to an unavoidable issue with the finalisation of the fees for 2020-21."

Over 700,000 registration notices were sent out later than one month prior to the registration date. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning.

The department however refused to say why fees were only finalised on June 12.

The spokeswoman then said the Queensland Treasury was responsible for the decision, before saying that drivers shouldn't be reliant on notices to pay their rego.

"It is the registered operator's responsibility to ensure their vehicle is registered," the spokesman said

Despite Transport and Main Roads insisting no notices before July were delayed, at least one motorist has reported three notices not showing up when expected in April.

Brian Macfarlane received a whopping $960 penalty for driving an unregistered vehicle without CTP insurance in late June after being pulled over on the Cunningham Hwy.

Mr Macfarlane said his notice never arrived before being fined.

Brian Macfarlane was fined $960 for late rego, despite claiming to have never received a renewal notice. Picture: Peter Wallis

"The notice was for April, so it definitely was two months' late," Mr Macfarlane said.

"I was just relying on the notice."

Mr Macfarlane said he had no prior history of late payment of vehicle registration, but that notices for two other vehicles in his family didn't arrive on time.

"It's frustrating because it wasn't just my notice, it was my wife's vehicle (as well)," he said.

"(My sister) didn't receive her notice either, and her notice arrived two days after she called Queensland Transport."

"You can understand one notice getting lost in the mail, but the fact that multiple notices didn't arrive made me think there was an issue getting out, or with the postal system."

Queensland Police were contacted for comment.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has slammed the bungle and said the state government needed to come clean.

"It shouldn't take everyday Queenslanders getting pulled over and fined for the Labor Government to come clean about their rego stuff up," Ms Frecklington said.

