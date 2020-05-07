Adele photo causes concern with eating disorder expert

A photo of slimmed-down Adele has prompted experts to warn that people should not go overboard with praise for the Grammy-winning star.

A body image expert has warned against the praise of Adele's latest Instagram photo, saying it can be a "trigger" for people who suffer from eating disorders.

The Grammy and Brit Award winning singer recently shared a photo to mark her 32nd birthday and thank essential workers, however many of the comments on the post have praised her weight loss and change in appearance.

Adele posted this photo on instagram to mark her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram

Amelia Trinick, a clinician and team leader of The Butterfly Foundations National Helpline, believes the reaction to the photo highlights how, with our increased use of social media, women are still judged by their appearance. "No matter how successful or how productive that person is, the one thing we focus on straight away is body and appearance," she said.

"Unfortunately the weight loss has been praised as a character trait. She's not a better person or more deserving because she's lost weight. She's the same person."

Many of the comments have come from other celebrities like model Chrissy Teigen who wrote, "I mean are you kidding me." The photo was also trending worldwide.

Singer Adele performs on stage in Los Angeles on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BT PR)

Trinick, whose works with the foundation to support people with eating disorders and body image issues," believes the incredible attention the picture can be triggering for those who suffer from disorders.

"When we start praising weight loss is trigger them to engage in some really unhelpful, disordered eating behaviours because their idea is perpetuated that if they are thinner they will be better and they will be praised," she said.

In the past Adele, a mum of one, has tried to bat away any attention on her weight, saying, "Be happy and healthy. I've never had a problem with the way I look, I'd rather have lunch with my friends than go to the gym."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing an eating disorder or body image concerns we encourage you to reach out for support. You can call the Butterfly Foundation National Helpline on 1800 33 4673

Originally published as Unbelievable Adele weight loss photo leads to eating disorder warning