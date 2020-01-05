Uncertain trek ahead

Peter Berechree and Nicole Berechree from Ulladulla, NSW were holidaying in Hervey Bay and spoke about the 2020 bushfire threat to their coastal community.

Peter Berechree and Nicole Berechree from Ulladulla, NSW were holidaying in Hervey Bay and spoke about the 2020 bushfire threat to their coastal community.

FROM one seaside holiday town to another, two Hervey Bay visitors on Saturday began the journey back to the epicentre of NSW’s fire crisis.

Peter and Nicole Berechree, long-time residents of Ulladulla on the NSW south coast, hit the road on Friday, heading back home to a region threatened by devastating bushfires.

The uncertainty of not knowing when they can return home caused them great concern throughout their week-long visit to see family on the Fraser Coast over the new year period.

“The immediate surroundings around Ulladulla have been decimated by the bushfires and so far we have been very fortunate not be directly affected,” Peter said.

“It’s possible it could happen to us due to the catastrophic fire conditions happening around the region.”

Peter and Nicole are among thousands of holiday makers caught in the bushfire crisis that is sweeping across NSW and Victoria.

Now they are staying with Nicoles parents in Newcastle, assessing when to make the trip home.

“There have been bushfires on both sides of the Princess Highway and access to get home has been cut off,” Peter said.

“The situation is getting very desperate for the region with no electricity, water and shopping centres getting empty of food and fuel is running low.”

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service website there is a Watch and Act warning in place throughout the Shoalhaven region.

There are active fires between Sussex Inlet and Ulladulla including Cudmirrah, Bendalong, Lake Conjola, Mollymook and surrounds.

There is also a current road closure of the Princess Highway between Jervis Bay Rd and Milton, north of Ulldulla.

Despite the dire situation, the fire crisis has brought out the best in people, Peter said.

“The generosity of the people around the town has been great with them offering food and water to help others,” he said.

“Local golf courses have opened for people to camp on, restaurants are giving free food and boats bringing in necessities.”