Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The house in Stephen St, Harristown where an unconscious man was rescued by fire crews. Picture: Kevin Farmer
The house in Stephen St, Harristown where an unconscious man was rescued by fire crews. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Unconscious man pulled from burning Harristown home

Tara Miko
14th Oct 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS saved the life of a Harristown man found unconscious in his home which caught alight early last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Stephen St home shortly before 7pm to find a blaze contained to one corner of the worker's cottage.

Firefighters quickly went into action extinguishing the blaze when they found a man, 56, unconscious inside the property.

Crews carried the man to safety outside where he was treated by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition suffering smoke inhalation and airway burns.

QFES station officer Scott Frame told 7 News the rescue was a "really good outcome".

"It's not easy going into a super heated building and through thick smoke to look for someone," he told the network.

"To save a life is just wonderful and that's the reason that we're in the job."

It's understood the fire was contained to one area of the home.

Fire investigators returned to the property this morning in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

harristown house fire queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba hospital
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    GROUNDED: $80M airpark plan fails to launch

    premium_icon GROUNDED: $80M airpark plan fails to launch

    News FRASER Coast Regional Council has backed out of an $80 million plan to build an airpark for Maryborough, citing a lack of interest

    SCHOOL FUNDING: How funding for Fraser Coast schools compares

    premium_icon SCHOOL FUNDING: How funding for Fraser Coast schools...

    Education The most and least funded schools on the Fraser Coast have been revealed

    'It's a bloody disaster': MP calls for hospital crisis team

    premium_icon 'It's a bloody disaster': MP calls for hospital crisis team

    News Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has written to the health minister

    Downpours dry up after much-needed soaking on Coast

    premium_icon Downpours dry up after much-needed soaking on Coast

    News In Maryborough 20mm was recorded across the weekend