Emergency services are on scene at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay treating a woman who was pulled unconscious from the water.
Breaking

Unconscious woman pulled from water at popular beach

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Apr 2019 10:59 AM | Updated: 12:23 PM
UPDATE 12.30pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is preparing to winch a patient who was pulled unconscious from the water at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter prepares to winch a patient who was pulled from the ocean unconscious at Clarkes Beach at Byron.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter prepares to winch a patient who was pulled from the ocean unconscious at Clarkes Beach at Byron. Christian Morrow

Two crew members were winched to the beach to aid in the treatment of the woman.

Early reports the woman may have suffered a head injury.

Emergency services are treating a woman in her 50s who was pulled from the ocean unconscious at Byron Bay.
Emergency services are treating a woman in her 50s who was pulled from the ocean unconscious at Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

Original story: EMERGENCY Services have been called to Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay after a woman in her 50s was pulled from the ocean unconscious.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay to reports of a near-drowning.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay to reports of a near-drowning. Craig Parry

Surf Life Saving FNC Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said lifeguards were on the scene assisting with CPR.

"A person has been pulled from the water at Clarkes Beach and CPR has commenced," he said.

Westpac Life Saving Rescue Helicopter is attending the scene.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

