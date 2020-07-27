Menu
Hervey Bay Bombers have been award their third premiership.
AFL

Undefeated winners celebrated, life member honoured

Jessica Cook
27th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
RAIN, hail or shine the Hervey Bay Bombers were ready to celebrate their third AFL Wide Bay Women's premiership.

It was a celebration made even more exciting when, through the heavy downpour, a bright yellow helicopter appeared to deliver the winner's cup and flag.

The grand entrance was a surprise to the team and spectators.

Club president Phillip Short said he was happy to do something special for the players.

"It took a bit of organising but they loved it and where really grateful," he said.

"It is hard to keep a secret in this club but everyone was surprised and it was worth it."

The decision was made earlier this month to award the undefeated team the premiership after the season was cut short due to coronavirus.

The day was also spent honouring the late Val Ingnatenko.

Vale Val Ingnatenko
The club officially named its home change room after the "gentleman that gave his heart and soul to the club".

Val was president of the Hervey Bay AFL Bombers club in 1994, 1995, 1996, 2002 and 2003.

He was vice president in 1997, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

He was made a Life Member of the club in 2005 and a Wide Bay League Life Member in 2012.

Val was described as a passionate and quick-witted man who loved the Bombers.

