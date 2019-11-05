$360 PER WEEK: Cottage style home for rent in Hervey Bay
THIS neat and tidy cottage style home is conveniently located in Scarness and has some terrific features.
•Three bedrooms with built in robes and ceiling fans
•Plus a 4th room that could be used as an office, nursery or guest room
•Security screens throughout
•One bathroom
•Two separate toilets
•Neat and tidy kitchen
•Timber floors in living areas
•Airconditioned lounge room
•Plenty of storage space
•Large outdoor entertainment deck
•Good size fully fenced yard
•Garden shed
•Single lock up garage with remote
•Minutes drive to schools and CBD
•Sorry No pets
Available: Now
Rent: $360
Beds: 4
Bath: 1
Bond: $1440
Address: 24 Wuruma Street, Scarness
Agency: Elders Real Estate
Phone: 4125 5244