$360 PER WEEK: Cottage style home for rent in Hervey Bay

THIS neat and tidy cottage style home is conveniently located in Scarness and has some terrific features.

FOR RENT: 24 Wuruma Street, Scarness.

•Three bedrooms with built in robes and ceiling fans

•Plus a 4th room that could be used as an office, nursery or guest room

•Security screens throughout

•One bathroom

•Two separate toilets

•Neat and tidy kitchen

•Timber floors in living areas

•Airconditioned lounge room

•Plenty of storage space

•Large outdoor entertainment deck

•Good size fully fenced yard

•Garden shed

•Single lock up garage with remote

•Minutes drive to schools and CBD

•Sorry No pets

Available: Now

Rent: $360

Beds: 4

Bath: 1

Car spaces: 1

Bond: $1440

Address: 24 Wuruma Street, Scarness

Agency: Elders Real Estate

Phone: 4125 5244