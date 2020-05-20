Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Newly released footage of the extinct Tasmanian tiger.
Newly released footage of the extinct Tasmanian tiger.
Pets & Animals

Unearthed footage shows last-ever glimpse

20th May 2020 5:23 AM

Unearthed footage of the Tasmanian Tiger has been released in what is the last-known glimpse of Australia's most famous extinct predator.

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NSFA) posted the footage on Tuesday, announcing "we have released a 21-second newsreel clip featuring the last known images of the extinct thylacine".

The clip was captured more than 12 months after the previous last-confirmed date of Tasmanian Tiger footage, photographed in December 1933. The new footage was filmed in 1935 and by 1936 the last known surviving Tiger died in captivity.

The clip, from a "forgotten travelogue" titled Tasmania the Wonderland, shows a tiger named "Benjamin", which the footage claims is the only one in captivity in the world.

We have released a 21-second newsreel clip featuring the last known images of the extinct thylacine. Filmed in 1935, it...

Posted by NFSA - National Film and Sound Archive of Australia on Monday, 18 May 2020

The footage of Benjamin was shot at the long-defunct Beaumaris Zoo and Benjamin is seen calmly pacing his enclosure.

"Zookeeper Arthur Reid and an associate rattle his cage at the far right of frame, attempting to cajole some action or perhaps elicit one of the marsupial's famous threat-yawns," explains the NFSA.

It is believe the footage was shot by Brisbane-based filmmaker Sidney Cook but the travelogue is "incomplete and retains no end credits".

Fewer than three-minutes of silent, black and white footage exist of the Tiger today and according to the NSFA this is the only professionally produced sound film screened to audiences while a specimen was still alive in captivity.

"As thylacines were exhibited in zoos elsewhere in Australia (Launceston, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide) and internationally (Washington, New York, London, Antwerp and Berlin) after the arrival of film, we remain optimistic that further footage may well surface in other collections," the NSFA said.

 

Originally published as Unearthed footage shows last-ever glimpse

More Stories

Show More
animals editors picks environment extinction tasmania tiger wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        premium_icon The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        News The Premier has been urged to make a major call to help our devastated tourism industry, as leaders identify the 20 most important projects across the state.

        • 20th May 2020 4:55 AM
        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Whale whisperer ready for humpbacks to return

        premium_icon Whale whisperer ready for humpbacks to return

        News She has shared one of her favourite memories of the giant mammals

        Locals saddle up to ride at the Maryborough Showgrounds

        premium_icon Locals saddle up to ride at the Maryborough Showgrounds

        Community FRASER COAST horse riders are returning to their saddles