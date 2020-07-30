Unexpected culprits behind sharp rise in shoplifting

ONE business owner has taken matters into her own hands after losing thousands of dollars worth of stock to theft.

Pialba and Urangan Nextra Newsagency owner Michelle Jordan has posted photos and video of alleged thieves online in an attempt to expose them.

Mrs Jordan said her staff caught shoplifters in the stores at least daily and each instance required staff spend up to three hours reporting the offence to police.

The offending has gotten so severe the store owner said it could cause her to close permanently.

A local business owner has named and shamed shoplifters online.

“It is beyond point of ridiculous and a real kick in the guts,” she said.

Last financial year more than $5000 of cost price stock was stolen.

Mrs Jordan said the main offenders weren’t who people might normally expect.

“We have only caught women and it isn’t just young people, it is the older generation,” she said.

“We have customers come in who will buy a lotto ticket but steal a gift while they are there.”

The business owner said since buying the two stores about two years ago, the shoplifting had been getting more frequent but since the pandemic, the rate had doubled.

“The worst thing to happen in retail is for people to have to bring their own shopping bag,” she said.

“People walk in and line the bag with stolen things before putting their groceries on top.

“Since coronavirus hit, it has gotten a lot worse again.

Mrs Jordan said a common excuse given to staff when they got caught was they were short of money due to coronavirus.

“I am sick of hearing it,” she said

“There has been plenty of government support and nothing we sell would be classed an essential of food, water or shelter.”

Mrs Jordan said she was fortunate to have staff who were attentive but she feared for their safety.

“I am lucky I have staff who are on the ball and often catch people in the act,” she said.

“My biggest fear is someone who is affected by drugs will become aggressive and hurt a staff member.

“I tell me staff ‘if you feel they are not approachable let them leave and report to the police after’.”

The Gold Coast resident said her most effective tool in deterrence and identifying the culprits had been posting CCTV footage online.

“It is getting the message out there and people message me and let me know the names of the people so I can forward that information to police,” she said.

“I am not the only business being targeted either because other shop owners message me asking if I know their names because they have also stolen from their store.”