Unexpected impact of Covid on animal adoptions and impounds

Councillor Paul Truscott with dogs Maisy and Chester at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre to announce free registration of dogs for the first year. Picture: Cody Fox

The coronavirus pandemic saw a decrease in impounds and an increase in adoptions at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre this year.

There were 65 more pet adoptions with 344 pets finding their forever homes; and 44 less surrenders and impounds compared to in 2019, with 1359 animals coming into their care.

Earlier in the year many animal shelters, including the RSPCA, saw a surge in animal adoption rates.

They put it down to people having more time to devote to their pets during isolation, or feeling lonely.

But RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said they were almost expecting to see surrenders increase after COVID-19 restrictions eased and people started to go back to work.

Just like they usually report around June/July when people "realise" pets are also a financial investment.

"What we find is a lot of people who haven't thought through getting a pet realise it's going to cost a lot of money when they go on holidays - finding someone to take care of it, (putting them in) kennels or a cattery," Mr Beatty said.

But he said there hasn't been a noticeable increase in surrenders at this time.

Although he said RSPCA also recorded a higher percentage of pets finding their forever homes this year compared to last.

Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour holding Bravo the cat at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

It comes as the centre's cat lounge was bursting at the seams with 60 cats and kittens just before Christmas.

Mayor George Seymour said the high number at the centre is seasonal in nature and usually increases for the months of October through to March each year.

However, they have had some unusually busy days recently with 18 cats and kittens relinquished to the council in a single day by a single person in the week before Christmas.

It is unknown how many of the feline friends found their forever homes before the holidays.

Bravo the white and deaf cat is still looking.

He has been there for about a month and a half.

There are still about 40 cats and kitten left at the centre with a number having been transferred over to the RSPCA.

The adoption fee for dogs and puppies is $315 and the adoption fee for cats and kittens is $120.

If you have any questions please call Council on 1300 794 929.