Unexpected twist on Married at First Sight

THE Married at First Sight experiment took an unexpected turn for Maryborough's Sean Hollands this week when he and his Perth "bride” Susan Rawlings announced that they now just wanted to be close friends.

Despite that, the two opted to stay on the show and with each other ahead of this week's visit to Susan's home.

The experts were noticeably taken aback by the decision, with Sean and Susan seeming the most committed and loved-up of the remaining couples.

But the tyranny of distance seems to have been the culprit behind the decision, with Susan conceding Sean's farm in Maryborough might be a little too isolated and far from home for her.

"I felt a little uncomfortable with the fact that it was so isolated,” 34-year-old Susan said.

"If I moved here I don't feel I could have any of my life the way I know it now.”

Sean is unable to leave his children, who live in the area, which leaves the couple at a bit of a stalemate.

Despite her decision, Susan described Sean as her soulmate and said she hoped they could still be in each other's lives "but not have one person give up everything that is their happiness”.