'Unforgettable' Ted farewelled in moving funeral service

SAD FAREWELL: Maryborough community leader Ted Weber's grandchildren comsoling one another during his emotional funeral service yesterday. Cody Fox

HIS funeral began as the strains of Unforgettable echoed through Maryborough Crematorium's Heritage Chapel.

The song perfectly captured how Ted Weber's friends and family felt about the much-loved family man.

He served his community tirelessly as a Maryborough Councillor, serving on executive committees for various community groups.

For more than 40 years he worked at Walkers Ltd, Maryborough's engineering powerhouse.

Mr Weber, 86, was an advocate for people with a disability and was passionate about rugby league.

The highlights of his rugby league career included managing the 1994 Queensland State of Origin team and touring England with the World Cup-winning Kangaroos.

He served as the Queensland Rugby League Wide Bay chairman and published a book about the local history of rugby league, titled Hard Yards Rugby League Recollections Maryborough 1910-2010.

In 2007, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to rugby league and the Wide Bay community.

Former Fraser Coast Councillor Julie Arthur led the funeral service at Maryborough Crematorium's Heritage Chapel yesterday, remembering her solid friendship with Mr Weber, which included some spirited debates over the years.

"But that never weakened our friendship or our respect for each other," she said.

His role as a father to four beloved children and husband to his wife Margaret was spoken of during the service.

Mr Weber was especially fond of his 15 grandchildren, all of whom stood at the pulpit, with several sharing their memories during the service.

They remembered a grandfather who was immensely proud of his family and their achievements, loved nothing more than watching the cricket on the television and always had time for a chat, sharing stories and having a laugh together. He also adored his three great-grandchildren.

Mr Weber's son Teddy spoke of being in an office in South African when he heard his father wasn't well, but reflected on the quality time he had been able to spend with his father in the years before his passing.