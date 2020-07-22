‘Unheard of’ start to whale watching season

ONLY days into this year’s whale watching season, the visiting giants have been putting on a show.

Whale watchers were still in awe as they disembarked the Whalesong boat yesterday.

The Huntress family from Brisbane travelled to the region specifically to see the whales.

Abbey Huntress said it was her first time seeing whales and the experience exceeded her expectations.

Trish Huntress told the Chronicle there was so much whale activity, she stopped counting after 20 breaches.

“We saw so many whales we even sat down to eat lunch and stopped watching them for a while,” she said.

Chucky Huntress said the family had gone onto the five hour cruise with limited expectations as they knew it was early in the season.

“We knew that is might not have been the best time to see lots of whales but that didn’t seem to be the case today,” he said.

The group was impressed with the COVIDSafe procedures in place and the social distancing practised by other whale watchers on the cruise.

One of the family’s highlights from the experience was learning about the cetaceans from the knowledgeable crew.

Whalesong Cruises Owners Bec and Doug Greenshields with staff Stahan Nicholson, Cara Vilijoen and Kate Fallick.

Whalesong Cruises owners Bec and Doug Greenshields said the spectacular whale participation yesterday was not an isolated event.

“We run pre-season tours where we go out looking for whales to get people on the water over the school holidays,” Mrs Greenshields said.

“We don’t make any guarantee you will see whales during that time but for two weeks in a row we saw whales every day, which is unheard of.”

The small business owner said they had been busy with extra Queensland travellers making up some of the gap left by the lack of international and Victorian visitors.