Uni inspires our student's future careers

HANDS ON: Second year nursing student Hedi Soleiman with Lily Browning (St. James) , Millie Mushan (St. Marys) and Tara Naeger (St. James). Alistair Brightman

FOR as long as she can remember, Millie Mushan has dreamed of following in her doctor dad's footsteps.

Now in Grade 10, the St Mary's student caught a glimpse of what she can expect after graduation.

Millie joined more than 350 other Year 10 students across the Fraser Coast at the USC Experience Day on Tuesday.

"My dad is a general practitioner and I want to do medicine and specialise in something like pathology," she said.

"My mum also works in medicine so they'd be able to give me lots of advice."

Students attended various interactive career workshops including experiencing life as a paramedic with simulated accident cases and others focused on robotics, nursing, accounting and more.

For Fraser Coast Anglican College student Nicholas Caruso, it was an informative day on his career choice. "I'm thinking of going into musical engineering," he said.

"(Yesterday) opened my eyes to different opportunities."