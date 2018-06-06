Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HANDS ON: Second year nursing student Hedi Soleiman with Lily Browning (St. James) , Millie Mushan (St. Marys) and Tara Naeger (St. James).
HANDS ON: Second year nursing student Hedi Soleiman with Lily Browning (St. James) , Millie Mushan (St. Marys) and Tara Naeger (St. James). Alistair Brightman
News

Uni inspires our student's future careers

Inge Hansen
by
6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR as long as she can remember, Millie Mushan has dreamed of following in her doctor dad's footsteps.

Now in Grade 10, the St Mary's student caught a glimpse of what she can expect after graduation.

Millie joined more than 350 other Year 10 students across the Fraser Coast at the USC Experience Day on Tuesday.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"My dad is a general practitioner and I want to do medicine and specialise in something like pathology," she said.

"My mum also works in medicine so they'd be able to give me lots of advice."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Students attended various interactive career workshops including experiencing life as a paramedic with simulated accident cases and others focused on robotics, nursing, accounting and more.

For Fraser Coast Anglican College student Nicholas Caruso, it was an informative day on his career choice. "I'm thinking of going into musical engineering," he said.

"(Yesterday) opened my eyes to different opportunities."

Related Items

fccommunity fceducation university of sunshine coast usc experience day
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OPINION: The last thing this family deserved

    premium_icon OPINION: The last thing this family deserved

    Opinion Walking up the steps to Louise Lavelle's home, the smell of a property neglected for an entire year hit me like a tonne of bricks

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Bay restaurant takes out top bridal prize for fifth time

    premium_icon Bay restaurant takes out top bridal prize for fifth time

    Business It's the fifth time the restaurant has won

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Business extends sponsorship to keep boaties safe

    Business extends sponsorship to keep boaties safe

    News Commodore John Smith said he was thankful for the support.

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    STUNNING: M'boro's newest mural shares tale of two sisters

    STUNNING: M'boro's newest mural shares tale of two sisters

    News It's a stunning creation with a fascinating story.

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners