Uni student makes a difference to South African children

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Hervey Bay woman Dimity Shillingsworth went on a six-week volunteering trip to South Africa. It was part of The Classic Wallabies Indigenous Exchange (CWIE) program. The 25-year-old helped to transform a school.

A UNIVERSITY student has just returned from a six-week volunteering stint in South Africa, where she helped build a large vegetable garden at a school, which will feed the local children.

Dimity Shillingsworth, a Bachelor of Human Services student at USC's Hervey Bay campus, was chosen to participate in the The Classic Wallabies Indigenous Exchange (CWIE) program.

Aside from the outdoor garden, the 25-year-old also installed vibrant murals in classrooms and helped to improve areas including libraries and toilets.

"Sometimes when children go to school, (food from the garden) might be the only meal they have in a day so these gardens have a massive impact on the community," Ms Shillingsworth said.

"We built 32 keyhole gardens, so each class will have one brick garden to maintain."

The Hervey Bay local said the children she met made an everlasting impression on her, describing them to be "the happiest and respectful children" she had "ever seen".

"I had young kids come up to me ask me who my favourite president was and why," Ms Shillingsworth said.

"I remember one child came up to me and I asked him about Nelson Mandela and what he knew about him he said 'if it wasn't for Mandela you and I would not be here talking today, he brought white and black people together'."