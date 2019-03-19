Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Couple 'lacking clothes' in graveyard rendezvous

Ross Irby
by
19th Mar 2019 12:27 AM | Updated: 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EYEBROWS were raised when police on patrol spotted something unusual among the graves of a local cemetery.

The officers first noticed two parked cars at the Laidley cemetery, but a closer inspection revealed some worrying detail in the gloom.

Ipswich police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell this week told a court two naked people were found.

The apparently happy and uninhibited couple should not have been together at the time, due to a court order.

The man was arrested, while the woman was allowed to go free.

Scant details emerged when the Laidley man appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court, charged with a breach of a domestic violence order; and breach of his bail.

Police did not oppose bail.

When Magistrate David Shepherd wanted to know more details on the contravention of a protection order, Sgt Caldwell revealed some details.

"Two vehicles were parked at the Laidley cemetery," he said.

"Police on patrol observed two people. They were lacking clothes.

"They had willingly met there."

No more details were required and the man was granted bail. His matters were adjourned to April.

bail breach of bail ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dancers bring back booty to Childers

    premium_icon Dancers bring back booty to Childers

    Whats On The adults-only cabaret will feature some of the South East's favourite performers.

    • 19th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    premium_icon RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    Crime Her rapist was sentenced to eight years in jail.

    Beach front unit tops Fraser Coast real estate market

    premium_icon Beach front unit tops Fraser Coast real estate market

    News The home spent 133 on the market before selling for $615,000

    Ice the beginning of Hervey Bay man's brushes with the law

    premium_icon Ice the beginning of Hervey Bay man's brushes with the law

    News Breaches of bail, drugs and weapons charges were among the offences