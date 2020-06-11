Menu
The Morrison government's ensuring integrity bill has been struck out of parliament after the coalition agreed to Labor's push to dump it.
Politics

Union crackdown bill killed in parliament

by Matt Coughlan
11th Jun 2020 6:48 PM

A controversial union-busting proposal that sparked a fierce political brawl is officially dead.

The Morrison government's "ensuring integrity" legislation was struck off parliament's agenda on Thursday after the coalition didn't oppose Labor's push to kill it off.

The proposed laws would have made it easier to deregister rogue unions and officials, while also putting a public interest merger test on amalgamations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed to dump the bill last month in a gesture of good will ahead of talks on major industrial relations reform.

The government copped a humiliating shock defeat last year, with Pauline Hanson's One Nation defeating the bill in the Senate.

But the legislation was reintroduced to parliament, with the coalition vowing to pursue the laws to crack down on the construction union.

Unions and Labor waged a major campaign against ensuring integrity, pressuring crossbench senators to reject the bill.

Originally published as Union crackdown bill killed in parliament

