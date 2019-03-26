Menu
A union activist caught on CCTV
A union activist caught on CCTV
News

‘Dumb and Dumber’ union vandals caught on camera

by Matthew Killoran
26th Mar 2019 5:11 AM
AS UNIONS become bolshie in the lead up to the federal election, two miscreants have been caught on camera brazenly vandalising the front of the Masters Builders Queensland office with propaganda.

But in a less-than-smart move the men were caught on CCTV - even looking directing into the camera - as they conducted their about midnight sortie at the Spring Hill office on Sunday.

The posters, advertising the "Change the Rules" campaign, are stuck with adhesive, making them difficult to remove. A complaint was made to police.

ACTU boss Sally McManus, spearheading the Change the Rules campaign, infamously said it's OK to break the law if it was "unjust".

CCTV cameras capturing unionists plastering the front of the Master Builders office with "change the rules" rally posters

Master Builders Queensland boss Grant Galvin said he feared this type of behaviour would only increase in the lead up to the federal election.

"Although I have no doubt that this little stunt was not sanctioned by the ACTU or union movement, I have little hesitation in predicting that such actions will continue to escalate as we move closer to a federal election," he said.

"It seems that rouge elements of the union movement feel particularly emboldened by a potential change of government and the abolition of regulators such as the ABCC (Australian Building and Construction Commission) in our industry."

Mr Galvin said the two men might have felt "tough", but it appeared they were inspired by the film Dumb and Dumber.

"If this is the calibre of people the union movement have working for them, there is little wonder that only 14 per cent of Australians see value in being members," he said.

Industrial Relations Minister Kelly O'Dwyer said the unions and Opposition should reject the behaviour.

"ACTU Secretary Sally McManus has said that unions can break the law whenever they see fit - and here is an example of just that. Law breaking cannot be tolerated in any form," she said.

But while Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Ros McLennan said the organisation was not responsible for the vandalism, she also did not condemn it.

"Out of all the issues facing Australia right now, picking a few stickers off a building would have to rank pretty low," she said.

A Queensland police spokesman confirmed a complaint had been received and said it was an open investigation.

