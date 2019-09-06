Unique art work to be showcased in Bay

SCULPTURE ON SHOW: Artists Lynn Harris, left, Rachael Brown and Glenda Towan with Rachael's work "Moral Injustice" at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

SCULPTURE ON SHOW: Artists Lynn Harris, left, Rachael Brown and Glenda Towan with Rachael's work "Moral Injustice" at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Alistair Brightman

UNIQUE three dimensional art work will be showcased for the Fraser Coast community.

From today, visitors will be able to view more than 30 3D sculptural pieces at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Hervey Bay Council of Arts' Lynn Harris said the exhibition followed the success of similar shows.

The Artisans 3D Showcase at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - artist Gina Davey and her mixed media work "Heaven's Gate". Alistair Brightman

As a local artist of more than 20 years, Ms Harris had a list of local artists who had never showcased their artwork before.

"I know a lot of artists who are highly talented but don't receive the recognition they deserve. My goal is for the community to recognise the local talent and hopefully that inspires viewers to join the art community," she said.

The Artisans 3D Showcase at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - artist Stuart Marshall and "..... of Thrones". Alistair Brightman

Councillor David Lewis said the exhibition featured a range of diverse materials and themes, allowing the participating artists to tell their own story.

"From ceramic to polymer clay sculpture, paper and fibre objects to mixed media assemblage, the display features a beautiful mix of themes and subject matters," he said.

One clay sculptor has created figures of children effected by war versus those that come from a nurturing environment, while a wood turner has transformed a piece of African Mahogany salvaged from Cyclone Rosetta.

People visiting Food and Grove in City Park on Friday night will be able to drop into the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and view the exhibition.

Erica Chapman will lead a workshop in which participants will build a ceramic bird using paper clay, which is recommended for adults only.

Two workshops will be held for children on Saturday, September 28 with artist Sue Sheppard.

The exhibition will feature a Peoples Choice Award with visitors able to vote for the piece they find most appealing.