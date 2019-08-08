UNIQUE FESTIVAL: M'boro could be home of redhead pride

GINGER PRIDE: A proposal by a Maryborough woman for a redhead festival has been noticed by travel site Wotif.

THE Heritage City is famous for many things - Mary Poppins, manufacturing and timber to name a few.

But could it soon be known for its population of partying redheads?

A proposal by Maryborough woman known as Ginger Maryland, who wants to celebrate the town's population of red-haired residents, has reached the desk of one of Australia's most popular travel sites.

Alongside ideas for a Quokka festival at Rottnest Island and Bin Chickens in Brisbane, the festival of Redheads has been named one of the more unique entries in travel site Wotif's competition to launch a new festival in Australia.

The company's Festival of Wot? campaign will put on an entire festival for a winning destination dedicated to celebrating its unique claim to fame and the community around it.

Ms Maryland said she proposed the idea after realising how big Maryborough's population of redheads was.

"I thought it would be a good idea to get everyone together to celebrate being a redhead and being comfortable in your own skin,” she said.

Ms Maryland said she was very surprised at how quickly the idea had been noticed by Wotif.

Wotif travel expert Chris Milligan said the group was "stoked” by the suggestion.

"It's one of the nation's oldest towns founded by European settlers so the ginger connection certainly makes sense,” Mr Milligan said.

The company will announce a short-list of nominations on September 17.

Find out more about the Festival of Redheads idea in tomorrow's paper.