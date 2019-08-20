Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

POLICE are investigating a break-in at a Maryborough business on Alice Street where a number of unique items have been stolen.

An intruder has entered the premises some time over the weekend and stolen an unregistered red 2003 Holden Commodore ute, a laptop, cash and computer items.

Several uniquely branded racing parts and equipment, including a black helmet, were also stolen.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact police on 1800 333 000.