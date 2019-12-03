Menu
HIGH SUCCESS: The Hervey Bay PCYC Free G achieved outstanding success winning both team and individual competitions. Back – Zac Turner, Will Rayner, Mitchell Bayfield, Charlie Shorey, Grace Creevey, Kai Slade, Jarrod Slade and Kobi MacArtney. Front – Blake McCartin, Leon Shorey, Xavier Creevey, Matthew Taylor and Matthew Simkins.
HIGH SUCCESS: The Hervey Bay PCYC Free G achieved outstanding success winning both team and individual competitions. Back – Zac Turner, Will Rayner, Mitchell Bayfield, Charlie Shorey, Grace Creevey, Kai Slade, Jarrod Slade and Kobi MacArtney. Front – Blake McCartin, Leon Shorey, Xavier Creevey, Matthew Taylor and Matthew Simkins.
Unique new sport is a real winner

Glen Porteous
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
FREE G: PCYC Hervey Bay’s Free G Precision team has outperformed its opponents to win at Gym Fest on the Gold Coast and set the bar high for future competitions.

Combining elements of parkour, free running and tricking (martial arts inspired), the Free G team dominated the competition last month, winning overall category team trial while scooping the senior and junior time trials for first, second and third.

Team member Grace Creevey said it was a great surprise to win the competition after all their hard work.

Leading up to the competition, team members trained several hours a week at the various disciplines.

Under the watchful eye of coaches Sophie and Brad Raar they are not resting on their laurels, already planning for next year’s competitions.

“Now it’s a competitive sport, we are looking at more training sessions for the team especially over the summer holidays,” Sophie said.

“Training never stops and we can’t afford to have to long of a break and lose important fitness and skill sets.”

The Free G program also incorporates freestyle gymnastics, combining traditional gymnastics with acrobatic techniques.

The sport helps to develop a participant’s ability to overcome both physical and mental obstacles.

