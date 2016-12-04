34°
Uni's newest staff member is a local multi-talented identity

4th Dec 2016 10:52 AM
USC Indigenous Services Community Engagement Officer Les Raveneau (right) with students Dimity Shillingsworth and Ashleigh Clarke.
USC Indigenous Services Community Engagement Officer Les Raveneau (right) with students Dimity Shillingsworth and Ashleigh Clarke. Contributed

AN INDIGENOUS artist, dancer and sporting identity is now a staff member of the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Hervey Bay resident Les Raveneau recently joined USC Fraser Coast as an Indigenous Services Community Engagement Officer.

The role focuses on recruiting and supporting indigenous students at the university.

Mr Raveneau is enjoying the role and hopes his wide range of life experience will inspire prospective and existing students of all ages.

"My new position at USC is about encouraging indigenous people to believe in themselves," he said.

"All they have to do is get in and have a go, and in doing so they become good role models for their peers, their own families and their community."

As a young man, Mr Raveneau spent five years in Sydney dancing with the Aboriginal Islander Dance Theatre.

During this stint, he helped to raise the international profile of Aboriginal dance.

After moving to Hervey Bay he established a career as an innovative indigenous artist by fusing traditional techniques and colours with contemporary 3D effects.

His artwork has sold across the world and been exhibited in regional galleries. Mr Raveneau is one of the Fraser Coast's highest ranked rugby league referees and plays cricket for the Hervey Bay Cricket Association.

His long list of community involvement includes being a member of the Fraser Coast NAIDOC Committee, running indigenous art workshops and volunteering weekly at the Hervey Bay soup kitchen.

He said he aimed to strengthen USC's relationships with prospective and current students, community groups and businesses throughout the region.

"My work involves showing prospective students the pathways to tertiary education, helping them access available support and linking them with mentors at USC," he said.

Head of USC's Indigenous Services Dr Keane Wheeler said Mr Raveneau brought a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the position.

"He has achieved at a high level as a dancer, artist, sportsman and youth worker and he epitomises the power of self-belief and giving it your best shot," Dr Wheeler said.
 

Topics:  fceducation fraser coast indigenous

Uni's newest staff member is a local multi-talented identity

