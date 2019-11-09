Menu
Rum City Foods Intra Cup - Maryborough United (batting) v Hervey Bay Royals (fielding) - Tom Kidd steams in earlier this season.
Cricket

United aiming for two wins in a row

BRENDAN BOWERS
9th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
CRICKET: Round six of the Rum City Intra Cup returns to Hervey Bay this afternoon when the Hervey Bay Royals host Maryborough United.

After last week’s win against Past Highs, the Maryborough club will be confident they can make it two wins in a row.

The Royals managed to take the win in week one of the competition and have not tasted victory since.

The Hervey Bay Royals’ fielding and batting have let the team down in the past few weeks and the team will be hoping they can build some early partnerships in their inning.

The match will start at 11am on Allan Embry Oval, Hervey Bay.

Each team will be missing one player away on Wide Bay representative duties at the Schaefer Shield tournament being held in Ipswich.

The Wide Bay cricket team will play Darling Downs, South Queensland and the Gold Coast at Ivor Marsden Oval over the two days for southern Queensland cricket bragging rights.

