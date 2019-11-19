United and Royals fail to fire in Intra Cup competition

Rum City Foods Intra Cup – Maryborough United’s Mitchell Wadsworth keeps his eye on the ball. Photo: Cody Fox

CRICKET: The Fraser Coast teams failed to move off the bottom rungs of the ladder in round seven of the Intra Cup.

Travelling to Bundaberg’s Salter Oval to challenge Norths, the Hervey Bay Royals put up little resistance against the fourth-placed Bundaberg team.

Norths batted first, scoring 8/277 in 45 overs.

Hervey Bay fielded with eight players in the first 20 as some players did not arrive in time.

North’s Nathan Van Eekeren topscored with 64 not out from 60 balls and Brendan Handley scored 44.

Nick Kelsey was the best of the Royals bowlers, taking four wickets for 51 off eight overs.

In reply, Hervey Bay’s first four wickets fell at 22, 25, 27 and 35 runs.

Royals manager Troy Ignatenko believes lapses in concentration is costing the team.

Ignatenko believes the main focus for the team is to improve in building partnerships when batting.

“It again cost us in this match,” he said.

Kym Syms topscored with 35 and Daniel Ould was stumped on 30.

Hervey Bay fell for a total of 128 runs in the 32nd over.

Nathan Van Eekeren topped off his match with bowling figures of 5/24 from his nine overs.

Brothers proved too strong for Maryborough United at Newtown Oval, Maryborough.

The home team posted a total of 183 before they were dismissed two overs before the allotted 45 overs.

In the second innings there were a few deep breaths as the Bundaberg team lost two early wickets before Mitchell Parsons secured the win with a 79 not out with the bat.

In the final match of the round, Past Highs proved too strong for The Waves.

Past Highs posted 8/212 in their 45 overs.

The Waves could only manage a total of 137 in the 34th over.

In round eight action, Hervey Bay Royals will host Brothers while Maryborough United travel to Bundaberg to play The Waves.

Norths will battle against Past Highs in Bundaberg.