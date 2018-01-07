United to be 'bigger and better' than ever

UPGRADE: United fuel station on Gympie Rd, Tinana, is set to receive a revamp to improve its services.

UPGRADE: United fuel station on Gympie Rd, Tinana, is set to receive a revamp to improve its services. Alistair Brightman

AN UPGRADE to a Tinana petrol station will introduce the only Pie Face between Cairns and Brisbane to the Fraser Coast.

Within the next two weeks, United Petroleum on Gympie Rd, Tinana, will close its doors and work will begin to construct a "bigger and better" station.

The new station will feature four lanes of fuel pumps, a new canopy delivering shade to cars, a full range of petroleum products, disabled amenities, a new entry via Gympie Rd and another tasty surprise.

United Petroleum spokeswoman Bridie Parry said the company was "very excited" about the upgrade as well as the introduction of Pie Face.

"(Pie Face) has been very successful for us as a business, locals love it and it's an Aussie product," she said.

"We're also going to have a high-flow pump for trucks revamped so the station will be ultra-modern."

Project works are expected to begin on January 18 and are due to be completed by June.

Ms Parry said, after a review of the Tinana site, it was decided the station was due for a revamp.

This also offered the perfect opportunity to introduce Pie Face to the area.

"It'll be very unique to the area," she said.

"We're really looking forward to finding out what locals think about the upgrade."