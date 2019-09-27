United Warriors become best of enemies on field

FOOTBALL: For United Warriors under-12 players, loyalty will be divided for the next week while they compete in the Joey's Mini World Cup.

The club players will face off against each other when they represent Australia and Germany.

Joel Westlake played last year and represented Australia.

This year he will be representing Germany, while some of his teammates will be in the Australian team for the tournament.

"It's good fun playing the tournament,” the young Hervey Bay player said.

Westlake is looking forward to going up against club team mates.

"I don't care who wins as long as we have fun,” he said.

Club teammate Caitlyn McAskill is playing her fourth year in the tournament.

"It is great to play footy for a week and no matter what, when I get older I can say I represented Australia,” she said.

United Warriors club president Paul Burgess said he believes the tournament is great for the Wide Bay region.

"It helps develop our kids and lets them mix with kids from all over,” he said.

He said the relocation of the Joey's Mini World Cup to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct would only improve the tournament.

"It has to be out here, that's why it was built,” he said.

The under-12 matches start at 9am on Monday.