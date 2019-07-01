United Warriors engaging the community through sport

TEAM PRIDE: United Warriors Division 1 women's team with their biggest fans (L) Michael Drury and Aaron Houston.

TEAM PRIDE: United Warriors Division 1 women's team with their biggest fans (L) Michael Drury and Aaron Houston. Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: Sometimes sport can provide just as many wins off the field as on.

That is the United Warriors Wide Bay League ladies' team's biggest fans, Aaron Houston and Michael Drury, prove.

The pair were introduced to the team by disability support worker Karen Samuel in May this year.

Since then the men, who live with intellectual disabilities, have shown their team pride by making banners each week supporting different players.

Warriors coach Cameron Hanrahan believes it has had a positive impact for the pair and the team.

"(Aaron and Michael) are awesome and are part of this team as much as any player,” he said.

"We have all embraced them, and the girls can't wait to see who is featured on a banner this week.”

Hanrahan is proud of the team and how they have made Aaron and Michael part of the team.

"This is what makes sport great,” he said.

"It creates inspiration both ways with positive outcomes for all.”

Aaron's mother, Carol Morrow can not thank the team enough for what they have done for the men.

"It has changed Aaron so much, he has opened up and has a focus becoming involved in something that was not part of his life,” she said.

Both men were asked why they decided to start making the banners for the team.

"I enjoy doing it and it is good to make someone else happy,” Aaron said.

For Michael it is about really feeling part of the team.

"I like supporting United and coach Cam let's us sit on the bench and be part of them,” Michael said.