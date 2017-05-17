United we stand and divided Fraser Coast will fall

I FOUND it incredibly ironic when I saw a quote, "united we stand, divided we fall,” in relation to rallying for the support of Maryborough de-amalgamating from the Fraser Coast.

The Fraser Coast needs to be unified, in all aspects, if it hopes to move forward, progress and prosper.

The story on the upcoming de-amalgamation meeting highlights the percentage of rates being spent in different parts of the region by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

It does not make sense for Maryborough to break away on its own, especially when the council's figures show the Heritage City and other southern areas of the region are getting their fair share of the rates and then some.

About 65% of the region's rates come from the northern area that was part of the Hervey Bay Council, and 35% of rates come from the southern areas including Maryborough and the former Woocoo and Tiaro Local Government zones.

About 61% of the region's rates are spent in the northern area, and 39% of rates are spent in the southern areas.

So about 4% of Hervey Bay's rates go to Maryborough and the southern areas.

Combined with the fact mayor Chris Loft is openly passionate about progressing Maryborough into the future, it's about time we all realise "united we stand, divided we fall”.