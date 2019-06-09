University life and career options in spotlight at Open Day

Tosin and Olabaode Agbasale, with daughter Marvelous, receive advice on USC's course and programs from USC Student Recruitment Manager Courtney Geritz at last year's Open Day at the Fraser Coast campus.

THE path to higher education is about to open up for the hundreds of Fraser Coast residents considering their next career options.

Later this month, USC will host an Open Day at its Fraser Coast campus, allowing prospective students to explore the campus and discuss study options and career pathways with lecturers and professors at the campus.

Two panel sessions are a special feature of Open Day.

The first is for high school students wanting to know about how to apply for and succeed at university.

Starting at 10.15am, it will cover how to choose the right program to study and clues to making the most of university life.

For others not in high school, a second session will include advice on how to get back into study and balance it with other commitments.

USC Vice Chancellor Professor Greg Hill said the university was throwing its doors open for eager students, who would be able to talk face-to-face with others who have been in their shoes.

USC academics will be on hand to provide one-on-one advice about programs and courses, while Student Support staff can help with tailored information on applying for university, scholarships, financial support and studying overseas.

Student ambassadors will run campus tours throughout the day, offering the chance to explore USC's teaching spaces, including nursing, science and robotics labs.

The Open Day will be held from 10am-1pm on June 23.

USC will hold another Open Day at its Sunshine Coast campus on July 21, with a free bus services available for Fraser Coast residents who would like to attend.