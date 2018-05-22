Menu
University of Sunshine Coast named best public Uni in state

Inge Hansen
by
22nd May 2018 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:19 AM

WHEN it comes to the quality of educational experience, the University of Sunshine Coast has been rated the best public university in Queensland by students.

National website Quality Indicators for Teaching and Learning compared the results of the Student Experience Survey completed by undergraduate students in 2016 and 2017.

Across four key benchmarks, USC ranked first - student support, teaching quality, skills development and quality of educational experience.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill said USC's reputation for offering students a positive and personalised university experience was reflected in the survey data.

"Our students consistently rate their university experience more positively than the national average across numerous measures which shows that what we are doing here is resonating with our students."

