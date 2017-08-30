University of Sunshine Coast up with the best for students

An annual guide for Australian universities has rated the University of the Sunshine Coast (including the Fraser Coast campus) among the best in the country for the overall experience it provides to students.

The 2018 edition of The Good Universities Guide awarded USC five out of five stars for the overall student experience, skills development, student support, teaching quality and learning resources.

The Guide was published today by the Good Education Group. Ratings are based on nationwide student and graduate surveys.

USC Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Brigit Lohmann said it was the 12th time the university had won five stars for teaching quality.