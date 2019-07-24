Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emu Park residents claims man-made climate change is 'fake news'
Emu Park residents claims man-made climate change is 'fake news' Marc Stapelberg
Environment

University's shock discovery about man-made climate change

Steph Allen
by
24th Jul 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMU Park resident, G. Townsend, has refuted the global claims of man-made climate change, citing a new research paper from The University of Turku in Finland.

The paper, which was published on June 29 this year, suggests that even though observed climate changes are real, the effects of human activity on these changes are "insignificant".

"They found that the human contribution to global temperature over the last 100 years is negligible at best," Mr Townsend said.

"Planetary temperatures are said to have risen about 0.1C, while out activity contribution is about 0.01C.

"Temperature fluctuations are primarily influenced by things like cloud cover, ash/smoke from volcanic eruptions etc."

Mr Townsend referred to authors Jyrki Kauppinen and Pekka Malmi, who stated that "only a small part of rising CO2 levels is anthropogenic".

"So all the fear-mongering is fake news."

Read the paper here: No Experimental Evidence For The Significant Anthropogenic Climate Change

More Stories

anthropogenic climate change climate change journal article peer review
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman jailed after 'disgusting act' against police

    premium_icon Woman jailed after 'disgusting act' against police

    Crime The court heard the woman called police to a Maaroom address after a drinking session with her ex-partner turned violent

    Poor visibility closes Fraser Coast road after crashes

    premium_icon Poor visibility closes Fraser Coast road after crashes

    Breaking Poor visibility has led to the road closure.

    Bay dancer scores national award after year of training

    premium_icon Bay dancer scores national award after year of training

    News A Bay dancer is one of 17 award recipients throughout Australia

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Esplanade report received by council

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Esplanade report received by council

    Council News This is the seventh ordinary meeting for 2019

    • 24th Jul 2019 10:30 AM