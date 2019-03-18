Unknown kiwi league legend

RUGBY LEAGUE: Who was Jock Butterfield?

This was the question posed to rugby league carnival attendees on Saturday.

The annual Jock Butterfield Cup was held at Torbanlea with teams from all over the Wide Bay region attending.

Teams from Bundaberg, North and South Burnett joined with the Fraser Coast junior rugby league clubs in ages from under six through to under 12.

The carnival is an opportunity for teams to come together in the pre-season before the season starts.

This year's carnival attracted 38 teams.

John Rutherford "Jock” Butterfield was a New Zealand rugby league footballer of the 1950s and 1960s.

He was named as hooker in New Zealand's team of the Century in 2007.

A forward who played in various places in New Zealand, New South Wales and Queensland.

Butterfield held the record for most test caps for New Zealand until the mid 1980s when he was overtaken by Gary Freeman, Ruben Wiki and Stephen Kearney.

His record of 99 matches for the New Zealand matches which included tour matches will never be beaten.

He played for Manly Warringah in the New South Wales Rugby League in 1964 before moving to various country clubs in New South Wales and Queensland.

Butterfield moved to the Wide Bay after his retirement from rugby league.

The exact date that the Jock Butterfield Cup started for Wide Bay junior rugby league is a matter of conjecture with no one able to provide an exact date.

The rugby league community believes it has been running for more than 30 years, starting in Maryborough before its current location in Torbanlea.

The honour of hosting the carnival was handed to the Burrum Heads club when they formed as a way of assisting raising profile and funds for the new club.

It has remained with the club ever since.

A straw poll was conducted with players, officials and spectators about Jock Butterfield and less than 20 per cent of people knew the origins or history of Butterfield.

Butterfield passed away in Brisbane on Valentine's Day in 2004 aged 72.

Current Burrum Heads club president Damien Therkelsen was one of the few who did not the history.

"Butterfield and Bob Woodyard started the carnival as a way to foster junior league in the Wide Bay,” Therkelsen said.

"It is a great way to pay tribute to rugby league history at the grass-roots.”

No scores are kept except in the under 12 division and the day is about participation and enjoyment.

Fraser Coast junior rugby league president Toni Worthington was at the event supporting the teams and the officials.

"It is about the kids getting out there and having fun,” Worthington said.

This sentiment was shared by coaches including Wondai Wondai-Proston Wolves coach Josh Law who was returning for his fifth year at the carnival..

"It is a great way to start the season as all kids get plenty of game time over the day,” Law said.

The final in the under 12 division was a very close tussle between Fraser Coast club Wallaroos and the Kingaroy Red Ants.

At the end of the match the teams could not be split with two tries each.

Five minutes of folder try extra-time was played with no team able to break the dead-lock.

Kingaroy was awarded the win on count back after scoring the first try of the match.

"It was a great day of junior footy with many smiling faces,” Therkelsen said.

NRL development officer Scott Zara believes that Therkelsen and his new committee are doing a great job with their club and the carnival.

"All clubs need hard working volunteers and Burrum have a good one in Damien,” Zara said.

"He was out yesterday setting up the fields in readiness for the carnival and was back out again early this morning.”

Zara had spent some time out at the Burrum Club over the past six weeks and has watched how the club is moving forward.

"In partnership with the club the NRL have run a six week come and try program and we have 22 new kids interested and signing up to play junior footy with the club,” Zara said.

It is only two weeks until the season kicks off for the Fraser Coast clubs.

"The junior rugby league season will commence for the on Sunday, March 31 and the draw will be done shortly,” Worthington said.