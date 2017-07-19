Unleaded fuel is cheapest it's been all year: RACQ

In Maryborough fuel is cheaper, at 122 cents a litre.

THERE is no reason fuel stations should increase their prices at the pump, according to a peak motoring body.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Young told the Chronicle prices had been falling due to a fall in the price of oil.

According to the RACQ the average price of unleaded fuel in Hervey Bay has dropped to 124.1 cents a litre.

In Maryborough fuel is cheaper, at 122 cents a litre.

According to fuel statistics from the RACQ the price of unleaded petrol has dropped 13.6 cents a litre in Hervey Bay since January.

For the same period of time in Maryborough the price of fuel has dropped by 7.3 cents a litre.

Meanwhile, more than 50% of Brisbane service stations are now charging 132.9 cents per litre and the Sunshine Coast is likely to follow.

Ms Young said there had been a slight upturn in the oil price in recent weeks.

"This has yet to flow through to the retail price in much of regional Queensland," she said.

"Motorists should always shop around.

"Buying from the cheapest servo saves the individual money, and by promoting competition encourages other retailers to lower their prices."

Unleaded petrol prices in Hervey Bay and Maryborough

January 2017

HB: 137.8

M'BORO: 129.6

February 2017

HB: 140.8

M'BORO: 128.5

March 2017

HB: 139.7

M'BORO: 127.8

April 2017

HB: 136.5

M'BORO: 126.8

May 2017

HB: 133.8

M'BORO: 126.6

June 2017

HB: 129.6

M'BORO: 126.1

July 2017

HB: 124.2

M'BORO: 122.3