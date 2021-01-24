Unlicensed driver busted at scene of neighbourhood dispute

Getting behind the wheel to go to the scene of a neighbourhood dispute was a big mistake.

Deciding to drive to the scene of a neighbourhood dispute involving his family has landed a man before the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Jackson Lindsay Lee pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed driving when he appeared in court this week.

The court heard he had asked a friend to drive him to the scene and was initially a passenger in the vehicle before the friend told him he didn't want to get involved.

Lee then took the wheel and drove the rest of the way.

Police were provided with footage of Lee driving on Topaz Circuit in Urangan.

Lee had told police he knew he had done the wrong thing.

The court heard it was the third time he had been sentenced for driving without a licence in the past three years.

Lee was sentenced to one month in prison, wholly suspended for nine months.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.