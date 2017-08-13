Unlikely crime duo busted growing massive marijuana crop

THEY were unlikely targets of a police raid.

Cody Gregory Mably, 27, held down a management job while his long-term partner Jessica Lee Delaney, 25, cared for their young daughter and looked forward to a career in law.

Neither had ever been in trouble with police before but Mably's addiction to marijuana betrayed him and his family.

Having looked up instructions online for growing the drug, Mably had set up two tents in the back shed complete with a "semi-sophisticated" ventilation, lighting and irrigation system.

When police knocked on his door at Urraween two days before Christmas last year, 941grams of marijuana was seized .

Mably was charged with producing a dangerous drug. Delaney was charged with possessing it.

Both pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Kade Eames said Mably's drug use started after his parent's divorce and worsened when at age 19, his best friend died and he lost his cousin to suicide within a few days.

He said despite this drug habit, which he has since kicked, his client had an "excellent work history" in the line marking industry where he had risen to the position of operations manager for a local company.

Judge Greg Koppenol remarked how unusual it was to see a person in the dock with any job let alone a position of responsibility.

"Just think what you could have been doing other than this criminal behaviour," he said "You've potentially thrown a lot away."

Ultimately the couple escaped with a $1500 fine and no conviction recorded but not before being warned that if they re-offended they would likely end up in jail.

