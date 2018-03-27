UNPLUGGED: Young singer's dream run to grand final

UPCOMING MUSICIAN: Hervey Bay Unplugged finalist Tee Hamilton. The grand final will be at the Beach House Hotel on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

UPCOMING MUSICIAN: Hervey Bay Unplugged finalist Tee Hamilton. The grand final will be at the Beach House Hotel on Wednesday from 7.30pm. Annie Perets

JUST a few weeks ago, Tee Hamilton had never performed in front of an audience but on Wednesday she will sing for the title of a music competition.

The 20-year-old is one of seven finalists in Hervey Bay Unplugged, a spot she qualified for after impressing judges through two rounds.

Unlike some of the other competitors who are seasoned performers, she said she has only really sung at home.

Her dream run to the grand final came on the back of a spontaneous decision to get involved just three days before her heat. A video she posted of herself singing online was spotted by a previous winner of the competition, who encouraged her to get involved.

In the three-day lead-up, Ms Hamilton squeezed some practice time with guitarist Troy Beckton but then it was showtime.

Learning to use a microphone only minutes prior to getting on the stage, the soul singer - who describes her style to have an Adele vibe - impressed with her natural talent.

"It all happened so quickly, going from singing in the bathroom to the grand final, in three weeks,” Ms Hamilton said.

"I feel very humble and happy about how everything has happened.”

The grand final will at the Beach House Hotel on Wednesday from 7.30pm.