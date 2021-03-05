Menu
Glenn Edward Cruickshank pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.
News

Unregistered shotgun found after police called

Carlie Walker
5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
When police were called out to a disturbance in Dunmora on January 28, they found more than they bargained for.

An unregistered firearm was discovered when police attended the property.

The court heard Cruickshank, a licensed weapons owner who had 17 guns, had received a 12 gauge shotgun from a friend’s wire after he died.

It had been found in a shipping container and Cruickshank was not intending to keep it, the court heard.

He was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

