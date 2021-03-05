Unregistered shotgun found after police called

Glenn Edward Cruickshank pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Glenn Edward Cruickshank pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

When police were called out to a disturbance in Dunmora on January 28, they found more than they bargained for.

An unregistered firearm was discovered when police attended the property.

Glenn Edward Cruickshank pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Cruickshank, a licensed weapons owner who had 17 guns, had received a 12 gauge shotgun from a friend’s wire after he died.

It had been found in a shipping container and Cruickshank was not intending to keep it, the court heard.

He was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.