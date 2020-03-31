A Brisbane brothel has been issued Queensland's first fines for failure to comply with public health directives issued under the Chief Health Officer's most recent rules.

The Lutwyche brothel was fined $6672 for failure to comply with the public health direction, while a worker of the unlicensed brothel was also fined $1334 for offering the services against the public health direction.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll speaks to media. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the fines were the first of their kind to be issued by the Queensland Police Service.

"Yesterday afternoon police issued the first penalty infringement notices for breaches of the Chief Health Officer's directives," she said.

"This related to a compliance check of licensed and unlicensed brothels that we are carrying out. In this instance, it's alleged that the massage services were offered in contravention to that directive."

The fine comes as Commissioner Carroll praised the effort of individuals for largely following health advice.

"From a Queensland perspective, we're extraordinary pleased," Commissioner Carroll said.

"We started doing compliance checks with (Queensland) Health before it became enforceable. In the last few days we've done 210 checks and every one of those checks, people were at home. I've got to say thank you to the community, people are really doing the right thing."

However, Commissioner Carroll warned that police, who have so far taken a compassionate and informative approach, will be ready to enforce fines if people were "not complying and really flouting with the rules."

Originally published as Unsafe sex: Brothel fined for ignoring Covid-19 rules