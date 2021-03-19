Menu
The intersection of Beelbi Creek Rd and School Bus Rd at Beelbi Creek.
Unsealed roads comparison to come before Coast council

Carlie Walker
19th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
As debate continues to rage across the region over which unsealed roads should take priority, Councillor Jade Wellings has asked that a road in Division 5 be compared to others on the Fraser Coast.

In particular, a comparison between Toogoom Cane Rd and Beelbi Creek Rd was requested and is expected to be addressed at next Wednesday’s council meeting.

Toogoom Cane Rd was ranked as a slightly higher priority according to the council’s Unsealed Road Assessment process, despite two fatalities on Beelbi Creek Rd in recent years.

Cr Wellings said more information was needed regarding what caused the crashes and what part, if any, the road played in the incidents.

“It wouldn’t be prudent to make a decision without that information,” she said.

One resident on Toogoom Cane Road raised concerns about access to medical care.

Cr Wellings had been told that when the water rose at a certain height on the road, ambulances couldn’t get through.

She said she understood fellow councillors Phil Truscott and James Hansen would both have unsealed roads in their divisions that they would like to see prioritised and it was about making the best decisions for the Fraser Coast.

She said Beelbi Creek Rd was listed for consideration in the council’s 10 year budget, but the council needed to consider all unsealed roads and how they would be prioritised given the high cost involved in the projects.

Council meetings are generally held of a morning but will be held next Wednesday at 5.30pm in the Hervey Bay chambers to give working locals the chance to watch councillors in action.

