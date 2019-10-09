'Unsophisticated' crook caught swapping stolen foreign money

A man was given a prison sentence for trying to exchange stolen foreign currency

THE April Fool's joke was on a not-so-crafty criminal when he tried to exchange stolen foreign currency for Australian dollars.

Trevor Douglas Bettiens was caught when he approached a teller at Wespac in Maryborough on April 1.

The 43-year-old was identified on bank CCTV footage attempting to exchange about 470 Euros and 105 British Pounds.

Bettiens pleaded guilty in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to a charge of receiving tainted property.

He is currently in custody for another charge from a case in June this year.

He is eligible for parole in February 4 next year.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said going to the bank to exchange the foreign currency was "rather unsophisticated”.

He added Bettiens had significant criminal history and said the court denounced this sort of crime.

He sentenced him to nine months in prison and instructed his parole date would remain the same, February 4.

Mr Duroux ordered the stolen property be returned to the rightful owner.